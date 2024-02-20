President Murmu Visits Savarkar's Cell

President Droupadi Murmu is on a five-day visit to the Andaman and Nicobar islands.

In her first engagement in Port Blair, the President laid a wreath at the Martyrs Column and visited the Cellular Jail complex and museum. She also witnessed the light and sound show at the Cellular Jail.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu visits Veer Savarkar's prison cell at the Cellular Jail in Port Blair, February 19, 2024. All photographs: Rashtrapati Bhavan

IMAGE: The Rashtrapati lays a wreath at the Martyrs Column.

IMAGE: President Murmu at the Cellular Jail in Port Blair, here and below.

IMAGE: President Murmu is felicitated by Andaman and Nicobar Lieutenant Governor Admiral D K Joshi (retd) at a civic reception hosted in her honour by the Andaman and Nicobar administration at the Dr B R Ambedkar Institute of Technology.

IMAGE: President Murmu addresses the civic reception hosted in her honour by the Andaman and Nicobar administration as Admiral Joshi looks on.

IMAGE: Artistes perform at the civic reception hosted in the President's honour.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com