News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » President Murmu Visits Savarkar's Cell

President Murmu Visits Savarkar's Cell

By REDIFF NEWS
February 20, 2024 09:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

President Droupadi Murmu is on a five-day visit to the Andaman and Nicobar islands.

In her first engagement in Port Blair, the President laid a wreath at the Martyrs Column and visited the Cellular Jail complex and museum. She also witnessed the light and sound show at the Cellular Jail.

 

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu visits Veer Savarkar's prison cell at the Cellular Jail in Port Blair, February 19, 2024. All photographs: Rashtrapati Bhavan

 

IMAGE: The Rashtrapati lays a wreath at the Martyrs Column.

 

IMAGE: President Murmu at the Cellular Jail in Port Blair, here and below.

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: President Murmu is felicitated by Andaman and Nicobar Lieutenant Governor Admiral D K Joshi (retd) at a civic reception hosted in her honour by the Andaman and Nicobar administration at the Dr B R Ambedkar Institute of Technology.

 

IMAGE: President Murmu addresses the civic reception hosted in her honour by the Andaman and Nicobar administration as Admiral Joshi looks on.

 

IMAGE: Artistes perform at the civic reception hosted in the President's honour.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Where Savarkar Spent 10 Solitary Years
Where Savarkar Spent 10 Solitary Years
'So you've come to arrest me for Gandhi's murder?'
'So you've come to arrest me for Gandhi's murder?'
Why Manmohan is right on Savarkar
Why Manmohan is right on Savarkar
What Funds Should You Invest In?
What Funds Should You Invest In?
Why South India Is Unhappy With Modi
Why South India Is Unhappy With Modi
The Girl Who Caught Bollywood's Eye
The Girl Who Caught Bollywood's Eye
'Why do you need Modi's pics on ration bags?'
'Why do you need Modi's pics on ration bags?'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

50 Years On: Who was the real Veer Savarkar?

50 Years On: Who was the real Veer Savarkar?

Savarkar's Last Interview

Savarkar's Last Interview

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances