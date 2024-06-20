How The President Spent Her Birthday

President Droupadi Murmu turned 66 on Thursday, June 20, 2024, and spent the birthday morning at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities in New Delhi.

The President spent time with handicapped children and witnessed a cultural performance by them.

IMAGE: Namaste to the Rashtrapati.

IMAGE: President Murmu spends time with a child.

IMAGE: During her time at the Institute, the President said the progress of a country or its society can be measured by the sensitivity shown by the people of that country or society towards the handicapped.

IMAGE: 'Sensitivity and inclusivity have been integral parts of our culture and civilisation,' affirmed the President.

IMAGE: The President appreciated the people associated with the Institute for working towards the socio-economic empowerment of the handicapped.

IMAGE: The President was happy to note that the the Institute has been working for the empowerment of persons with disabilities for several decades.

IMAGE: She cited examples of sportspersons like Deepa Malik, Arunima Sinha and Avani Lekhara and social workers like K S Rajanna and said that such people are examples of the fact that with dedication and determination, one can overcome every kind of physical limitation.

