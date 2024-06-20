News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » How The President Spent Her Birthday

How The President Spent Her Birthday

By REDIFF NEWS
June 20, 2024 15:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

President Droupadi Murmu turned 66 on Thursday, June 20, 2024, and spent the birthday morning at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities in New Delhi.

The President spent time with handicapped children and witnessed a cultural performance by them.

 

IMAGE: Namaste to the Rashtrapati. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Rashtrapati Bhavan

 

IMAGE: President Murmu spends time with a child.

 

IMAGE: During her time at the Institute, the President said the progress of a country or its society can be measured by the sensitivity shown by the people of that country or society towards the handicapped.

 

IMAGE: 'Sensitivity and inclusivity have been integral parts of our culture and civilisation,' affirmed the President.

 

IMAGE: The President appreciated the people associated with the Institute for working towards the socio-economic empowerment of the handicapped.

 

IMAGE: The President was happy to note that the the Institute has been working for the empowerment of persons with disabilities for several decades.

 

IMAGE: She cited examples of sportspersons like Deepa Malik, Arunima Sinha and Avani Lekhara and social workers like K S Rajanna and said that such people are examples of the fact that with dedication and determination, one can overcome every kind of physical limitation.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
The 7 Year Old Trekking To Everest
The 7 Year Old Trekking To Everest
Differently-abled, not different
Differently-abled, not different
The disabled man who fights for children
The disabled man who fights for children
IIT-B fines 8 students heavily over play mocking Ram
IIT-B fines 8 students heavily over play mocking Ram
How Phil Salt waited, then crushed Shepherd....
How Phil Salt waited, then crushed Shepherd....
What Happened To Alka Yagnik: A Doctor...
What Happened To Alka Yagnik: A Doctor...
T20 WC: In-form England eye win against SA
T20 WC: In-form England eye win against SA
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

The Avaz of an autistic child

The Avaz of an autistic child

She changed the lives of India's disabled

She changed the lives of India's disabled

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances