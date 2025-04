What's Naidu Doing in A Barber Shop?

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu visited Vadlamanu village in Agiripalli Mandal, Eluru to commemorate Mahatma Jyotirao Phule's birth anniversary.

IMAGE: Naidu at a barber shop during his visit to Vadlamanu village, April 11, 2025, to commemorate Mahatma Phule's birth anniversary . All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Naidu feeds a buffalo during his visit to Vadlamanu village.

IMAGE: Naidu during his visit to Vadlamanu village.

IMAGE: Naidu talks to villagers from Vadlamanu village in Agiripalli Mandal about their problems.

IMAGE: Later, Naidu and wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari offered silk robes to Swami Ammavaru at Vontimitta in Kadapa, here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com