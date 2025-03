On Friday, March 21, 2025, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu along with his family offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati.

The Naidu family had darshan of the Lord to mark Nara Devansh's 10th birthday. Devansh's Chandrababu's only grandchild, his only child Nara Lokesh's son.

IMAGE: Chandrababu Naidu's family offers prayers at the temple. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Naidu, son Lokesh and grandson Devansh arrive at the temple.

IMAGE: The Naidu family poses for photographs.

IMAGE: Chandrababu and Devansh distribute Anna Prasad to devotees during there temple visit, here and below.

IMAGE: Chandrababu greets the gathering.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com