HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Only people learning in mother tongue excel in world: Naidu

Only people learning in mother tongue excel in world: Naidu

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 17, 2025 16:07 IST

x

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that only those people who study in their mother tongue are excelling across the world and a misconception is prevalent that only English language can guarantee knowledge.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Addressing the Andhra Pradesh assembly in Amaravati, the chief minister asserted, "Language is only for communication. Knowledge will not come with language. Only people who study in their mother tongue are excelling across the world. It is easy to learn (through the mother tongue)."

Naidu's remarks come in the wake of his deputy chief minister and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan wading into the language row between Tamil Nadu and the Union government recently.

 

"I am telling this very clearly to you... language is not for hating. Here (in Andhra Pradesh) the mother tongue is Telugu. Hindi is the national language and international language is English," said the CM.

Naidu underscored that it is important to learn as many languages as possible for livelihood without forgetting the mother tongue, adding that learning the 'national language' will enable fluent conversation in Delhi in Hindi.

As many people are going to other countries such as Japan and Germany, he said if those languages could also be learnt here, then it will be very easy when people visit those overseas destinations.

Hence, he appealed that there is no need to engage in 'unnecessary politics over languages' and called for learning as many languages as possible.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Stalin govt changes Rupee symbol with Tamil letter
Stalin govt changes Rupee symbol with Tamil letter
'Imposing Hindi Will Affect BJP In Tamil Nadu'
'Imposing Hindi Will Affect BJP In Tamil Nadu'
Fighting like KG kids: Vijay on DMK-BJP clash over Hindi
Fighting like KG kids: Vijay on DMK-BJP clash over Hindi
Hindi is the mask, Sanskrit the hidden face: Stalin
Hindi is the mask, Sanskrit the hidden face: Stalin
Hindi or Tamil: Why TN sees red over 3-language formula
Hindi or Tamil: Why TN sees red over 3-language formula

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Countries With The Tallest People In The World

webstory image 2

Paneer Walnut Malai Kofta: 25-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Varanasi Is One Of The 10 Oldest Cities In The World

VIDEOS

Tourists enjoy chilly morning at Dal Lake in Srinagar1:05

Tourists enjoy chilly morning at Dal Lake in Srinagar

Man accused of grenade attack at Amritsar temple killed in police encounter4:21

Man accused of grenade attack at Amritsar temple killed...

PM Modi holds delegation level talks with NZ PM Luxon0:59

PM Modi holds delegation level talks with NZ PM Luxon

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD