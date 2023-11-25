Honouring The Fallen Of Operation Solki

Captain M V Pranjal of 14 Rashtriya Rifles, Captain Shubham Gupta of 9 Para, Havildar Abdul Majid of 14 Rashtriya Rifles, Lance Naik Sanjay Bisht of the Rashtriya Rifles and Commando Sachin Laur of 9 Para made the Supreme Sacrifice for the Motherland in Wednesday's Rajouri encounter.

A member of 9 Para, part of India's special forces, pays tribute to The Fallen. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Captain M V Pranjal of 14 Rashtriya Rifles, Captain Shubham Gupta of 9 Para, Havildar Abdul Majid of 14 Rashtriya Rifles, Lance Naik Sanjay Bisht of the Rashtriya Rifles and Commando Sachin Laur of 9 Para who lost their lives in the encounter.

IMAGE: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi pays tribute to The Fallen.

IMAGE: Army personnel salute The Fallen.

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha lays wreaths over the coffins.

IMAGE: Army personnel carry the mortal remains to be airlifted to Jammu.

IMAGE: Army personnel stand next to the mortal remains of The Fallen.

IMAGE: A final salute for The Fallen.

IMAGE: Lieutenant General Dwivedi met the soldiers injured in Operation Solki in Kalakote, Rajouri, at the Command Hospital in Udhampur, here and below.

Material recovered from the terrorists who were slain on Thursday in the Baji Maal area of Kalkote, Rajouri.

IMAGE: Two AK-47 rifles, ten magazines and ammunition, clothes, medicines recovered from the terrorists, here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com and Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com