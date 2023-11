Four soldiers from the Indian Army made the supreme sacrifice for the Motherland during an encounter with terrorists in the Baaji Maal area, Kalakote sub division, Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard at the site. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Security personnel cordoned off the area.

IMAGE: Two or three terrorists are trapped at the encounter site.

IMAGE: Security personnel and their vehicles at the site.

IMAGE: Another view of the site in Rajouri.

