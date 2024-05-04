What's A Chopper Doing Over Parliament?

On Friday, May 3, 2024, the National Security Guard and the Delhi police conducted a security mock drill at the Parliament building.

The primary objective of the drill was to assess and synchronise the readiness of the security forces to counter potential future threats effectively.

IMAGE: A Border Security Force Air Wing helicopter and NSG commandos during the security drill at Parliament, here and below. All Photographs: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Delhi police personnel during the mock drill.

IMAGE: NSG commandos arrive at Parliament for the drill, here and below.

IMAGE: Army personnel stand guard outside Parliament during the drill.

IMAGE: Delhi police personnel and a forensic team during the drill.

IMAGE: Delhi police personnel during the drill.

IMAGE: The Delhi police's SWAT team at Parliament for the drill.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com