News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » What's A Chopper Doing Over Parliament?

What's A Chopper Doing Over Parliament?

By REDIFF NEWS
May 04, 2024 13:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On Friday, May 3, 2024, the National Security Guard and the Delhi police conducted a security mock drill at the Parliament building.

The primary objective of the drill was to assess and synchronise the readiness of the security forces to counter potential future threats effectively.

 

IMAGE: A Border Security Force Air Wing helicopter and NSG commandos during the security drill at Parliament, here and below. All Photographs: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

 

 

IMAGE: Delhi police personnel during the mock drill.

 

IMAGE: NSG commandos arrive at Parliament for the drill, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Army personnel stand guard outside Parliament during the drill.

 

IMAGE: Delhi police personnel and a forensic team during the drill.

 

IMAGE: Delhi police personnel during the drill.

 

IMAGE: The Delhi police's SWAT team at Parliament for the drill.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
What Happened To Tejashwi Yadav?
What Happened To Tejashwi Yadav?
Election Fever Grips India
Election Fever Grips India
Eknath Shinde Rouses Support For Son
Eknath Shinde Rouses Support For Son
LSG, KKR in battle to cement berth in IPL play-offs
LSG, KKR in battle to cement berth in IPL play-offs
Does Young India Care About Elections?
Does Young India Care About Elections?
Did Venky Outshine SKY?
Did Venky Outshine SKY?
Consistency the key for Tanisha-Ashwini at Olympics
Consistency the key for Tanisha-Ashwini at Olympics
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

In Search Of Water

In Search Of Water

When Modi Met Karyakartas...

When Modi Met Karyakartas...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances