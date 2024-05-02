When Modi Met Karyakartas...

Scenes from the campaign trail...

IMAGE: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narendra D Modi with Gujarat BJP leaders Bhupendra Patel and C R Paatil at Kamalam, the state party headquarters. Photograph: Kind courtesy @narendramodi/X

IMAGE: Modi meets BJP workers, here and below. Photograph: Kind courtesy @narendramodi/X

Photograph: Kind courtesy @narendramodi/X

Photograph: Kind courtesy @narendramodi/X

IMAGE: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at an election roadshow in Dhubri, Assam, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: BJP President J P Nadda, BJP leaders Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Ashwini Vaishnaw meet with representatives of 18 political parties from 10 countries at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Telugu Desam Party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu welcomes his election ally JanaSena chief Pawan Kalyan in Amravati for the launch of the TDP-BJP-JanaSena joint manifesto 'Praja Manifesto' for the assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and Siddharth Nath Singh, the BJP official in charge of Andhra Pradesh, launching the Praja Manifesto. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Maneka Gandhi, the sitting MP and the BJP candidate for the Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat, at a roadshow in Sultanpur ahead of filing her nomination. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Maneka Gandhi files her nomination, here and above. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi participates in a Nukkad Natak as part of the 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' campaign in New Delhi, here and below. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Former Tamil Nadu DGP Karuna Sagar and his wife Anju join the Congress in the presence of Mohan Prakash, the Bihar party in-charge, at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sudip Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress candidate from the North Kolkata constituency, shows the victory sign during a road show in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: TMC supporters with pictures of party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, take part in an election rally for Sudip Banerjee. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com and Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com