News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hardik and Mumbai Indians' problems continue to grow

Hardik and Mumbai Indians' problems continue to grow

May 18, 2024 10:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya was fined Rs 30 lakh for slow over-rate in the IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday and also suspended from the team's 2025 opener. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined Rs 30 lakh and suspended from his team's opening match of the next edition of the Indian Premier League for slow over-rate offence for the third time in the competition.

With Mumbai Indians' IPL 2024 campaign ending on Friday after their last league game against Lucknow Super Giants, Pandya's suspension will only come into effect during team's opening game next season.

 

"Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their IPL 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on May 17," read a media statement from the IPL.

"As it was his team's third offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pandya was fined Rs 30 lakh and banned from playing the team's next match," it added.

All other members of the team, including 'Impact Player' Rohit Sharma, have been fined 50 percent or Rs 12 lakh of their respective match fees, whichever is lower.

"The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either Rs 12 lakh or 50 percent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser."

There is no fixed rule but usually the team management pays the fine on behalf of its players. The players hardly lose anything financially.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
KL Rahul points to injuries for LSG's shortcomings
KL Rahul points to injuries for LSG's shortcomings
BCCI wants Gambhir to replace Dravid as India coach?
BCCI wants Gambhir to replace Dravid as India coach?
PIX: LSG end season with dominant win; MI finish last
PIX: LSG end season with dominant win; MI finish last
5th Phase: How Many Women Candidates?
5th Phase: How Many Women Candidates?
Maliwal alleges CCTV tampering, cops collect data
Maliwal alleges CCTV tampering, cops collect data
Sobhita Chills In Cannes
Sobhita Chills In Cannes
Jarry stuns Paul, sets up Italian Open final vs Zverev
Jarry stuns Paul, sets up Italian Open final vs Zverev

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Last Time We See Rohit In MI Colours?

Last Time We See Rohit In MI Colours?

No excuses: Hardik says MI deserved last place finish

No excuses: Hardik says MI deserved last place finish

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances