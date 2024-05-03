Election Fever Grips India

IMAGE: A unique scooty and bike rally by supporters of BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, the party candidate from Bhubaneswar, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Aparajita Sarangi files her nomination, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The BJP's 'Ab ki bar 400 par' themed sarees in Surat, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar at an election meeting in Shivamoga, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Karan Bhushan Singh, the BJP candidate for the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat, who is controversial MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son, speaks to the media in Gonda, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, left, with Vikramaditya Singh, the Congress candidate for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, at an election meeting in Bharmour. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Vikramaditya Singh, who will take on the BJP's Kangana Ranaut in Mandi, at the election meeting. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: BJP leaders Hardeep Singh Puri, Virendra Sachdeva and others during Kamaljeet Sehrawat's nomination rally for the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: BJP workers during Kamaljeet Sehrawat's nomination rally. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Kamaljeet Sehrawat, the BJP candidate from West Delhi, files her nomination. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sunita Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's wife, at a roadshow in Bharuch, here and below, for Chaitar Vasava, the AAP candidate for the Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sunita Kejriwal at a roadshow for AAP's Bhavnagar Lok Sabha candidate Umesh Makwana in Botad, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Dharmendra Pradhan, the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Odisha's Sambalpur seat, on his way to file his nomination in Sambalpur, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Dharmendra Pradhan filed his nomination, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee with Mahua Moitra, the party's candidate for the Krishnagar seat, at an election rally in Nadia, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi accompanied by his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra files his nomination in Raebareli, here and below. Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra is also seen. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Kishori Lal Sharma, the Congress candidate for the Amethi seat, files his nomination in Amethi, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Mamata Banerjee with Sharmila Sarkar, the TMC candidate for Bardhaman-East, at an election meeting in Bardhaman. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Mamatadi tries beating a drum at an election meeting, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Mamatadi addresses an election meeting for Sharmila Sarkar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: TMC supporters at the election meeting. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party national President Akhilesh Yadav canvasses votes for his cousin Aditya Yadav, the SP candidate for Budaun. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Akhilesh holds a sword while his uncle and senior SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav holds a mace. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Shivpal Singh Yadav asks voters in Budaun to vote for his son Aditya Yadav. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Aditya Yadav addresses the election meeting. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Agnimitra Paul, the BJP candidate from the Medinipur constituency, visits the Ram Mandir before filing her nomination in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Agnimitra Paul arrives to offer prayers at the Ram Mandir. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Agnimitra Paul with a cutout of Narendra Modi during a rally before filing her nomination. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Agnimitra Paul pays tribute to Khudiram Bose. Photograph: ANI Photo

