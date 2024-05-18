5th Phase: How Many Women Candidates?

IMAGE: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narendra D Modi at an election meeting in Hamirpur, May 17, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections for 49 seats will take place on Monday, May 20, 2024, covering 8 states.

According to data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, when it comes to educational background, the maximum (149) candidates are graduates.

5 candidates are illiterates.

221 candidates belong to the 41 to 50 age group. A single candidate belongs to the 81 to 90 age group.

Of the 695 candidates in the fray, 88.2 per cent or 613 candidates are male candidates.

11.8 per cent or 82 candidates are women candidates in the fifth phase.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com