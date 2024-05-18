News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 5th Phase: How Many Women Candidates?

5th Phase: How Many Women Candidates?

By REDIFF NEWS
May 18, 2024 10:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narendra D Modi at an election meeting in Hamirpur, May 17, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections for 49 seats will take place on Monday, May 20, 2024, covering 8 states.

 

According to data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, when it comes to educational background, the maximum (149) candidates are graduates.

5 candidates are illiterates.

221 candidates belong to the 41 to 50 age group. A single candidate belongs to the 81 to 90 age group.

Of the 695 candidates in the fray, 88.2 per cent or 613 candidates are male candidates.

11.8 per cent or 82 candidates are women candidates in the fifth phase.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
'How Will Piyush Goyal Help Us?'
'How Will Piyush Goyal Help Us?'
'We aren't worried what Modi says...'
'We aren't worried what Modi says...'
Will Andhra Pradesh Follow Odisha Model?
Will Andhra Pradesh Follow Odisha Model?
Maliwal alleges CCTV tampering, cops collect data
Maliwal alleges CCTV tampering, cops collect data
Sobhita Chills In Cannes
Sobhita Chills In Cannes
Jarry stuns Paul, sets up Italian Open final vs Zverev
Jarry stuns Paul, sets up Italian Open final vs Zverev
Last Time We See Rohit In MI Colours?
Last Time We See Rohit In MI Colours?
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

The Fauji Candidate From Mumbai

The Fauji Candidate From Mumbai

How Many Crorepatis In Fifth Phase?

How Many Crorepatis In Fifth Phase?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances