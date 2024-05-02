In Search Of Water

Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters captures scenes of villagers fetching water from the Vaitarna river, which flows from Trimbakeshwar to Palghar, and is also a source of water for Mumbai city.

IMAGE: A drone view of women drawing water from a well on a hot day in Kasara, Maharashtra, May 1, 2024. All Photographs: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Women carrying pots walk towards a well to draw water from it in Kasara.

IMAGE: A woman pushes a water roller tank towards her home after drawing water from a well in Kasara.

IMAGE: A drone view of a woman carrying a utensil filled with water after drawing it from a well in Kasara.

IMAGE: Water tankers refill water from the Vaitarna river before heading off to provide water to villages in Kasara.

IMAGE: A drone view of people washing clothes in the Vaitarna river.

IMAGE: A view of the dry riverbed of one part of the Vaitarna in Kasara.

IMAGE: A drone view of a parched well in Kasara.

IMAGE: People carry bags of sand up a slope for the construction of houses on a hot day near the Vaitarna river in Kasara.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com