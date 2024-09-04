News
Rediff.com  » News » What Rahul Discovered On Railway Tracks

What Rahul Discovered On Railway Tracks

By REDIFF NEWS
September 04, 2024 16:32 IST
'Trackmen are the most neglected employees among Indian Railways.'

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, met with the railway trackmen at the Delhi Cantonment railway station4.

"There is 'neither promotion nor emotion' in the system for the trackman brothers who keep the railways dynamic and safe,' Rahul tweeted along with a video.

'Trackmen are the most neglected employees among Indian Railways. I got an opportunity to meet them and understand their problems and challenges.

'Trackmen walk 8 to 10 kms every day carrying 35 kgs of equipment. Their job starts on the track and they retire from the track itself.

'Trackmen are not even allowed to sit for the departmental exam which other employees clear to get better posts.

'The trackman brothers said that every year around 550 trackmen lose their lives in accidents while working because there are not enough arrangements for their safety.

'These major demands of the trackman brothers who work hard day and night in adverse conditions without basic facilities must be heard at all costs.

'1. Every trackman should be provided with a safety device during work so that they can receive timely information about the arrival of a train on the track.

'2. Trackmen should get the opportunity for promotion through departmental examination (LDCE).

'Safe rail travel of crores of countrymen is possible only due to the hard work of the trackmen. We have to ensure both their safety and progress.'

 

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi meets with the rail trackmen, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SEE: Rahul Gandhi interacts with the railway trackmen at Delhi Cantonment railway station. Video: Kind courtesy Rahul Gandhi/X

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

