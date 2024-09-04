News
Manipur DGP Visits Drone-Bomb Area

Manipur DGP Visits Drone-Bomb Area

By REDIFF NEWS
September 04, 2024 12:49 IST
This is the first known instance of drones being used to drop bombs on civilians by insurgents in India.

On September 3, 2024, two people were killed and scores injured after terrorists launched a bomb attack using a drone in Manipur's Imphal West district.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday condemned the drone bomb attacks on civilians as acts of terrorism and vowed a firm response.

Manipur Director General of Police Rajiv Singh visited the violence-affected areas of Kadangband and Koutruk.

 

IMAGE: Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh visits the violence-affected areas, here and below. All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

IMAGE: Residents gather during the DGP's visit, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Security personnel on the alert during the DGP's visit.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
