Manipur DGP Visits Drone-Bomb Area

On September 3, 2024, two people were killed and scores injured after terrorists launched a bomb attack using a drone in Manipur's Imphal West district.
This is the first known instance of drones being used to drop bombs on civilians by insurgents in India.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday condemned the drone bomb attacks on civilians as acts of terrorism and vowed a firm response.
Manipur Director General of Police Rajiv Singh visited the violence-affected areas of Kadangband and Koutruk.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com