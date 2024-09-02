News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » First Look: Vande Bharat sleeper coach

First Look: Vande Bharat sleeper coach

By REDIFF NEWS
Last updated on: September 02, 2024 15:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday unveiled the prototype version of the Vande Bharat sleeper coach in Bengaluru at the BEML's facility.

The coach will undergo rigorous trials and tests in 10 days before rolling it out on the track for further testing, Vaishnaw told reporters.

The train is expected to be open for passenger operation in the next three months, he added.

All photograph: @RailMinIndia/X

Vaishnaw said the Railways is working on four configurations -- Vande Bharat chair cars, Vande Bharat sleeper cars, Vande Bharat Metro cars and Amrit Bharat -- which will change the way people travel.

 

The oxygen level inside the train and virus protection, a lesson learnt from COVID-19 pandemic, are added features of the train.

WATCH: Vaishnaw unveils prototype version of Vande Bharat sleeper coach

Once the prototypes of Vande Bharat sleeper cars are properly tested, then the series of production will start. 

On the complaints about poor food quality being served in Vande Bharat, the minister said the Indian Railways serve 13 lakh meals a day and the complaints are less than 0.01. "But still we are very, very concerned about the complaints which come and we have taken very strong action against the caterers as well as the suppliers."

According to the minister, the Vande Bharat sleeper train with 16 coaches is meant for overnight journeys and will cover 800 km to 1,200 km. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
'You Put The Common Man On Discomfort'
'You Put The Common Man On Discomfort'
Indian Wheels for Vande Bharat Trains
Indian Wheels for Vande Bharat Trains
Vande Bharat Express: Love at first sight
Vande Bharat Express: Love at first sight
'Ranbir Is Utterly Butterly Delicious'
'Ranbir Is Utterly Butterly Delicious'
Stunning Sanya, Draped In Gold
Stunning Sanya, Draped In Gold
Child killed as Wolf attacks continue in UP's Bahraich
Child killed as Wolf attacks continue in UP's Bahraich
Accused attacks witness with blade in Delhi court
Accused attacks witness with blade in Delhi court

More like this

'Vande Bharat's Potential Yet To Be Exploited'

'Vande Bharat's Potential Yet To Be Exploited'

SEE: Traveling On A Vande Bharat Train

SEE: Traveling On A Vande Bharat Train

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances