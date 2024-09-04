News
Naidu Uses A JCB To Meet Flood Affected

By REDIFF NEWS
September 04, 2024 13:01 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met with flood affected residents in Vijayawada on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) dropped packets of food, drinking water and other essential items from Indian Air Force helicopters for people trapped in flood-affected areas.

 

IMAGE: Naidu meets with flood affected citizens in Vijayawada. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Naidu wades through a flooded road to meet residents.

 

IMAGE: Naidu travels on a JCB machine during his visit to the flood-affected areas.

 

IMAGE: Naidu distributes relief material to residents.

 

IMAGE: Naidu arrives on an excavator to take a stock of the flood-affected areas.

 

IMAGE: Naidu distributes drinking water and other essential items.

 

IMAGE: Relief material is loaded onto an IAF helicopter, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: NDRF personnel drop packets of food, drinking water and other essential items from IAF helicopters for residents in flood-affected areas in Vijayawada.

 

IMAGE: NDRF personnel interacts with flood-affected residents.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

