On Sunday, September 1, 2024, for the first time since the Russian invasion took place over two years ago, Ukraine Fashion Week returned to Kyiv.

The event, which used to take place twice annually, will see the spring/summer 2025 collections presented through a series OF catwalk shows and presentations till September 4.

IMAGE: Models present creations by Ukrainian Designer Viktor Anisimov. All Photographs: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

IMAGE: Models wait backstage, here and below.

IMAGE: Visitors at the fashion week.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com