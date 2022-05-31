What Is Putin Doing in Ukraine?

Please click on the images for glimpses of the latest from Ukraine.
IMAGE: Russian President Vladimir Putin seen on a screen broadcasting Russian television news programmes at a humanitarian aid distribution point in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, which is now under Russian control. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
IMAGE: A police officer checks an area during an evacuation of local residents between shelling in the village of Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters
IMAGE: A rescuer works at a residential area damaged by a Russian military strike in the village of Tsyrkuny outside Kharkiv. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters
IMAGE: A resident looks at a rocket launcher vehicle being transported by Ukrainian forces near Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters
IMAGE: A worker walks past steel rolls stacked on board a cargo ship at Mariupol port. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
IMAGE: Local residents gather at a humanitarian aid distribution point in Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
IMAGE: A holiday complex, destroyed by war, waits to be rebuilt in Irpin. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
IMAGE: Local residents seen next to belongings stacked in front of an apartment building before their departure from Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
IMAGE: People charge their electronic devices in front of the destroyed theatre building in Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
IMAGE: A damaged children's climbing frame, in the shape of a rocket, stands in the playground of a destroyed apartment block in Borodianka. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com