News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » What Is Putin Doing in Ukraine?

What Is Putin Doing in Ukraine?

By Rediff News Bureau
May 31, 2022 14:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images for glimpses of the latest from Ukraine.

 

IMAGE: Russian President Vladimir Putin seen on a screen broadcasting Russian television news programmes at a humanitarian aid distribution point in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, which is now under Russian control. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A police officer checks an area during an evacuation of local residents between shelling in the village of Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A rescuer works at a residential area damaged by a Russian military strike in the village of Tsyrkuny outside Kharkiv. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A resident looks at a rocket launcher vehicle being transported by Ukrainian forces near Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A worker walks past steel rolls stacked on board a cargo ship at Mariupol port. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Local residents gather at a humanitarian aid distribution point in Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A holiday complex, destroyed by war, waits to be rebuilt in Irpin. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Local residents seen next to belongings stacked in front of an apartment building before their departure from Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People charge their electronic devices in front of the destroyed theatre building in Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A damaged children's climbing frame, in the shape of a rocket, stands in the playground of a destroyed apartment block in Borodianka. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
100 Days Of Putin's Invasion, Already
100 Days Of Putin's Invasion, Already
Despair And Hope Amidst Ukraine's Ruins
Despair And Hope Amidst Ukraine's Ruins
The Many Faces of War in Ukraine
The Many Faces of War in Ukraine
Taking on Google, FB, Apple: CCI seeks more teeth
Taking on Google, FB, Apple: CCI seeks more teeth
India more secure, free of graft after 2014: Modi
India more secure, free of graft after 2014: Modi
'Tim David is going to play for Australia'
'Tim David is going to play for Australia'
Check out Tendulkar's IPL 2022 Best XI
Check out Tendulkar's IPL 2022 Best XI
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Land Mines Everywhere in Ukraine

Land Mines Everywhere in Ukraine

Zelenskyy At The Battlefront

Zelenskyy At The Battlefront

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances