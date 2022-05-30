100 Days Of Putin's Invasion, Already

Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion on February 24, 2022.

The Russian invaders have made military gains in eastern Ukraine, but their early objective of capturing their neighbouring country in days, if not weeks, has not come to pass.

The Russian army has recalibrated its strategy after heavy losses, moving away from the capital Kyiv and Kharkiv, Ukraine's second biggest city, to Donetsk in the east.

Western support for Ukraine has lagged in May in comparison to March and April, and there have been calls for Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government to negotiate a truce with the Kremlin, which the Ukrainians have rightly rejected.

IMAGE: A child looks at a display of Russian weapons used in the invasion outside St Michael's Cathedral in Kyiv.

Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier takes a cigarette break near the frontline in the Donetsk region where battles rage between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers on patrol in the Donetsk region.

Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier inspects a shell of a Russian rocket launch in the town of Marinka in the Donetsk region.

Photograph: Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier sets up his rifle in Marinka.

Photograph: Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers in their trench in the Donetsk region.

Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers ride a military vehicle on the road from Bakhmut to Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region.

Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: An aerial view shows the heavily damaged Chernihiv Regional Youth Center building in Chernihiv.

Chernihiv, northeast of Kyiv, was an early target of Russia's offensive after its invasion.

When they failed to capture the city, Russian forces battered large parts of Chernihiv and the surrounding regions.

Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

IMAGE: A drone shot of solar power panels damaged in Russian shelling at a power station that was producing 2.5 megawatts of power in the town of Merefa on the outskirts of Kharkiv.

Photograph: Ivan Alvarado/Reuters

