Zelenskyy At The Battlefront

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the site of a battle between Ukrainian troops and Russian soldiers in the Kharkiv region on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Zelenskyy's visit to Kharkiv.

IMAGE: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a former television comedian who was elected Ukraine's president in 2019, has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance during the 100 days of the Russian invasion of his country. All photographs: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Zelenskyy surveys the damage in the area caused by Russian shelling.

IMAGE: The president interacts with citizens.

IMAGE: A member of a television crew, right, thrusts a mike in Zelenskyy's direction as one of the president's bodyguards casts a careful eye on the gadget.

IMAGE: Damaged vehicles on the road.

IMAGE: Army officers brief Zelenskyy about the current military situation.

IMAGE: The president awards a Ukrainian lady soldier a medal.

IMAGE: Zelenskyy awards another Ukrainian soldier a medal.

IMAGE: Zelenskyy signs on the Ukrainian flag before he leaves the military camp.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com