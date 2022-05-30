News
Rediff.com  » News » Zelenskyy At The Battlefront

Zelenskyy At The Battlefront

By Rediff News Bureau
May 30, 2022 12:43 IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the site of a battle between Ukrainian troops and Russian soldiers in the Kharkiv region on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Zelenskyy's visit to Kharkiv.

IMAGE: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a former television comedian who was elected Ukraine's president in 2019, has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance during the 100 days of the Russian invasion of his country. All photographs: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Zelenskyy surveys the damage in the area caused by Russian shelling.

 

IMAGE: The president interacts with citizens.

 

IMAGE: A member of a television crew, right, thrusts a mike in Zelenskyy's direction as one of the president's bodyguards casts a careful eye on the gadget.

 

IMAGE: Damaged vehicles on the road.

 

IMAGE: Army officers brief Zelenskyy about the current military situation.

 

IMAGE: The president awards a Ukrainian lady soldier a medal.

 

IMAGE: Zelenskyy awards another Ukrainian soldier a medal.

 

IMAGE: Zelenskyy signs on the Ukrainian flag before he leaves the military camp.

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
