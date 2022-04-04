Russians Destroy World's Largest Plane

Please click on the images below for glimpses of aircraft destroyed in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
IMAGE: The Antonov An-225 Mriya cargo plane, the world's biggest aircraft by weight, destroyed by Russian troops at an airfield in the settlement of Hostomel, in the Kyiv region.
Ukrainian troops regained control of Hostomel airport last week, but they discovered the ruins of the Mriya, which weighed some 705 tons and with a wingspan of 290 feet. Photograph: Mikhail Palinchak/Reuters
IMAGE: Remains of a Russian Su-35 aircraft hit by the Ukrainian armed forces in this handout picture released by the Ukrainian armed forces general staff. Photograph: Handout/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/ Rediff.com