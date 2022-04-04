Russians Destroy World's Largest Plane

IMAGE: The Antonov An-225 Mriya cargo plane, the world's biggest aircraft by weight, destroyed by Russian troops at an airfield in the settlement of Hostomel, in the Kyiv region.

Ukrainian troops regained control of Hostomel airport last week, but they discovered the ruins of the Mriya, which weighed some 705 tons and with a wingspan of 290 feet. Photograph: Mikhail Palinchak/Reuters