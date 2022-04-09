News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » What Fell From The Sky In Maharashtra?

What Fell From The Sky In Maharashtra?

By Rediff News Bureau
April 09, 2022 11:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On April 2, 2022, several social media users posted videos and pictures of unidentified burning objects falling from the sky in north Maharashtra as well as some districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Experts speculated that they could be either meteorites entering the Earth's atmosphere or pieces of rocket boosters which fall off after a satellite launch.

A local government official in eastern Maharashtra's Chandrapur district said an "aluminum and steel object" reportedly fell at Ladbori village in Sindewahi tehsil around 7.45 pm on April 2.

On Friday, an ISRO team arrived in Sindewahi tehsil to examine the debris.

Please click on the images for a better look.

IMAGE: On Friday, April 8, 2022, an ISRO team inspects the unidentified objects which fell from the sky in villages in Sindewahi tehsil in Chandrapur district on April 2, 2022.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The ISRO team stands besides a ring that fell from the sky.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
What fell from the sky in Tamil Nadu?
What fell from the sky in Tamil Nadu?
China silent on falling debris of its space rocket
China silent on falling debris of its space rocket
ISS may fall on India: Russian space chief warns
ISS may fall on India: Russian space chief warns
Govind Sahani wins gold at Thailand Open boxing
Govind Sahani wins gold at Thailand Open boxing
BJP Move in Delhi: Will AAP Profit?
BJP Move in Delhi: Will AAP Profit?
Korea Open: Sindhu goes down to An Seyoung in semis
Korea Open: Sindhu goes down to An Seyoung in semis
India reports 1,150 new Covid cases, 83 die
India reports 1,150 new Covid cases, 83 die
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Debris of China's rocket falls into Indian Ocean

Debris of China's rocket falls into Indian Ocean

SEE: Possible meteor shower seen in Maharashtra, MP

SEE: Possible meteor shower seen in Maharashtra, MP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances