What Fell From The Sky In Maharashtra?

On April 2, 2022, several social media users posted videos and pictures of unidentified burning objects falling from the sky in north Maharashtra as well as some districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Experts speculated that they could be either meteorites entering the Earth's atmosphere or pieces of rocket boosters which fall off after a satellite launch.

A local government official in eastern Maharashtra's Chandrapur district said an "aluminum and steel object" reportedly fell at Ladbori village in Sindewahi tehsil around 7.45 pm on April 2.

On Friday, an ISRO team arrived in Sindewahi tehsil to examine the debris.

IMAGE: On Friday, April 8, 2022, an ISRO team inspects the unidentified objects which fell from the sky in villages in Sindewahi tehsil in Chandrapur district on April 2, 2022.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: The ISRO team stands besides a ring that fell from the sky.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com