News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Isro team to visit Maharashtra district to study space debris

Isro team to visit Maharashtra district to study space debris

Source: PTI
April 05, 2022 19:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A team of ISRO scientists are visiting Chandrapur district in Maharashtra to inspect some objects, believed to be remnants of a booster rocket, that streaked across the night sky over parts of central India last week.

The space agency decided to depute a team of scientists for "inspection and further scientific inquiry" after the district collector of Chandrapur reached out to ISRO to examine a metal ring and a cylinder-like object that were found in an open field in Pawanpur village.

 

"As requested by the district administration, a team of scientists from ISRO is visiting Pawanpur for inspection and further scientific inquiry," the space agency said in a Facebook post.

On April 2, several social media users posted videos and pictures of unidentified burning objects falling from the sky in north Maharashtra as well as some districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Experts speculated that they could be either meteorites entering the Earth's atmosphere or the pieces of rocket boosters which fall off after a satellite launch.

A local government official in eastern Maharashtra's Chandrapur district said an "aluminum and steel object" reportedly fell at Ladbori village in Sindewahi tehsil around 7.45 pm.

Such sightings were reported in Buldhana, Akola and Jalgaon districts of Maharashtra around 7.30 pm, and also from Barwani, Bhopal, Indore, Betul and Dhar districts of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, Shriniwas Aundhkar, director of the Kalam Astrospace and Science Centre, had said that the objects could be parts of rocket boosters of the Rocket Lab Electron launcher that had put a satellite of the US-based firm BlackSky into orbit on Saturday. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
These photos from space will surely make you gasp!
These photos from space will surely make you gasp!
Astronomy Photographs of the Year
Astronomy Photographs of the Year
These 15 amazing photos will leave you starry-eyed
These 15 amazing photos will leave you starry-eyed
What is Kal Penn SO EXCITED About?
What is Kal Penn SO EXCITED About?
Does IAF Need Eagle II To Take On China?
Does IAF Need Eagle II To Take On China?
Nothing official about Delhi meat ban during Navratra
Nothing official about Delhi meat ban during Navratra
Revised long form for M&As to be effective from May 1
Revised long form for M&As to be effective from May 1
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

SEE: Possible meteor shower seen in Maharashtra, MP

SEE: Possible meteor shower seen in Maharashtra, MP

PHOTOS: 'Super blood wolf moon' lights up the sky

PHOTOS: 'Super blood wolf moon' lights up the sky

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances