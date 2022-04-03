News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Meteor shower? Bright lights in sky seen from Maharashtra, MP

Meteor shower? Bright lights in sky seen from Maharashtra, MP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 03, 2022 09:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Several social media users reported seeing unidentified burning objects falling from the sky in north Maharashtra as well as in some districts of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday evening.

Experts speculated that they could be either meteorites entering the Earth's atmosphere or the pieces of rocket boosters which fall off after a satellite launch.

A local government official in eastern Maharashtra's Chandrapur district said an "aluminum and steel object" reportedly fell at Ladbori village in Sindewahi tehsil around 7.45 pm.

Many social media users posted pictures and videos of unidentifiable objects, seemingly burning, falling from the evening skies.

 

Such sightings were reported in Buldhana, Akola and Jalgaon districts of Maharashtra around 7.30 pm, and also from Barwani, Bhopal, Indore, Betul and Dhar districts of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

Jalgaon collector Abhijit Raut told PTI that as per the experts at the APJ Abdul Kalam Astrospace and Science Centre in Aurangabad, the falling objects could be booster pieces of the Electron rocket which put a BlackSky earth observation satellite in orbit.

"This was a regular event," Raut quoted the Centre as saying.

WATCH: Unidentified objects seen falling from sky 

Shriniwas Aundhkar, director of the Kalam Astrospace and Science Centre, said in a statement that at 6.11 pm (IST) a Rocket Lab Electron launcher sent a satellite of the US-based firm BlackSky into orbit.

This was the only satellite launch scheduled globally on Saturday, and hence the incident seen the skies in north-east Maharashtra could be the falling of its rocket boosters, he said.

"This could have happened because of atmospheric friction 30 to 35 km above the earth's surface," he said.

Director of the Geological Survey of India's (GSI) central region office at Nagpur, Rashtrapal Chavan, said the GSI can not say anything about these objects without a chemical analysis of samples.

Mahendra Wagh, Scientist and Technical Officer at the Raman Science Centre and Planetarium, told PTI that this could be a meteorite which got burnt while entering the atmosphere.

Rajendra Gupta, superintendent of the Ujjain-based Jiwaji Observatory, said, "This appears to be meteorites. Their fall is common."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Astronomy Photographs of the Year
Astronomy Photographs of the Year
These 15 amazing photos will leave you starry-eyed
These 15 amazing photos will leave you starry-eyed
This is how India looks from space at night
This is how India looks from space at night
Ahead of no-trust vote, Imran 'confident' of victory
Ahead of no-trust vote, Imran 'confident' of victory
Another Awesome IAF Feat!
Another Awesome IAF Feat!
35 injured in communal clashes in Rajasthan's Karauli
35 injured in communal clashes in Rajasthan's Karauli
Delhi expect Nortje, Warner boost for Lucknow game
Delhi expect Nortje, Warner boost for Lucknow game
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

PHOTOS: 'Super blood wolf moon' lights up the sky

PHOTOS: 'Super blood wolf moon' lights up the sky

These photos from space will surely make you gasp!

These photos from space will surely make you gasp!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances