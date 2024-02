Umar Ganie captures the CRPF's Quick Reaction Team patrolling snow covered Gulmarg.

Security has been beefed up in the famous tourist destination in Kashmir after it experienced a significant influx of tourists, eager to experience the snow.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: QRT personnel patrol snow covered Gulmarg, here and below.

IMAGE: After a dry spell, Gulmarg has been drenched in snow, bringing tourists and skiers to the town.

