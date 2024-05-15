News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Weeks after Neha, another K'taka woman stabbed to death for rejecting love

Weeks after Neha, another K'taka woman stabbed to death for rejecting love

Source: PTI
May 15, 2024 18:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Just weeks after college student Neha Hiremath was stabbed to death by her former classmate -- which led to a political slugfest with allegations of 'love jihad' and demands for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe -- a 21-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside her house by an acquaintance on Wednesday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Vishwa alias Girish Sawant, 23, knocked on the door of Anjali Ambigera's residence at Veerapur Oni area, which falls within the jurisdiction of the Bendigeri police station limits in Hubballi, at around 5.45 am.

 

When she opened the door, Girish stabbed Anjali to death with a knife and fled the place, a senior police officer said, adding that her sister witnessed the brutal murder.

A case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, Girish, the police said, adding that teams have been formed to nab him.

It appears that the murder of Anjali is not just similar to that of Neha, but the killer had allegedly threatened that she would face the college student's fate, according to her sister, who accused the police of inaction when informed of the threat.

Neha Hiremath, 23, was stabbed to death by her former classmate Fayaz Khodunaik inside her college campus in Hubballi last month, which prompted the BJP to allege 'love jihad' as the motive -- as the accused is a Muslim -- and seek a CBI probe.

"Girish was harassing my sister Anjali for some time now. He expressed his love to her but my sister declined. He even pressured my sister to go with him to Mysuru. He had also threatened her that she will meet the same fate as that of Neha Hiremath," Anjali's sister Yashodha told reporters here.

"When we informed police about his threats, they didn't pursue it seriously and today see, my sister is dead," she said.

Anjali's family and the local residents of the area staged a protest in Hubballi demanding strict action against the accused.

Later, the police reached the spot and dispersed them, assuring them that justice would be delivered.

Anjali's father Mohan said that around seven months ago she had told them that Girish was harassing her.

"I had warned him (Girish). But this morning (Wednesday), unfortunately, my daughter was murdered by the same person. The accused has to be punished," he said.

No girl should be in the situation that Anjali has been in, her family said, and demanded strict action against the accused who is still at large.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Dalit killed over inter-faith affair in K'taka, 2 held
Dalit killed over inter-faith affair in K'taka, 2 held
Lawyer hacked to death, head smashed K'taka town
Lawyer hacked to death, head smashed K'taka town
14 sensational murders that shook India
14 sensational murders that shook India
Dravid to quit as India coach after T20 World Cup?
Dravid to quit as India coach after T20 World Cup?
'Pakistan has mental block when playing India in WC'
'Pakistan has mental block when playing India in WC'
T20 World Cup: Why Pant should play ahead of Samson
T20 World Cup: Why Pant should play ahead of Samson
Aman wants trials scrapped to focus on Olympics
Aman wants trials scrapped to focus on Olympics
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Karnataka govt to transfer Neha murder case to CID

Karnataka govt to transfer Neha murder case to CID

BJP youth worker's murder sparks tension in Karnataka

BJP youth worker's murder sparks tension in Karnataka

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances