Lawyer hacked to death in broad daylight, head smashed in Karnataka

Lawyer hacked to death in broad daylight, head smashed in Karnataka

Source: PTI
December 07, 2023 15:08 IST
A lawyer was hacked to death by an assailant in broad daylight in the district headquarters town of Kalaburgi in Karnataka, when he was about to leave for court on Thursday, the police said.

CCTV footage showed the assailant armed with a sharp weapon chasing the lawyer who ran for his life.

 

According to the police, the murderer chased him for almost half-a-kilometre before hacking him to death and then crushing his head with a stone.

The police suspect an old enmity related to land dispute to be the motive behind the murder.

The University Station Police are investigating the matter.

