News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP youth worker murdered in Karnataka by bike-borne attackers

BJP youth worker murdered in Karnataka by bike-borne attackers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 27, 2022 09:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Unknown motorcycle borne assailants hacked a local Bharatiya Janata Party youth functionary in Mangaluru in Karnataka, police said on Wednesday, as tension gripped the town with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad calling for bandh in some of the taluks to condemn the killing.

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party youth functionary Praveen Nettaru. Photograph: ANI

Police are probing various angles, including the assailants coming from neighbouring Kerala, into the killing of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha district executive committee member Praveen Nettaru.

The victim, 32, resident of Nettaru in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district was heading home after closing his shop Akshaya Poultry Farm late Tuesday evening when the unknown assailants hacked him to death, police said.

As soon as he was attacked, he tried to escape and ran but he fell down after a blow on his head, police said.

 

Local residents immediately informed police, which rushed to the spot and took the blood soaked Nettaru to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Dakshina Kannada Rural district Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Bhagawan Sonawane told PTI investigations are on though there is no breakthrough as of now.

To a query on the possibility of the assailants coming from Kerala, the officer said, "that is one of the possibilities. We are working on various angles. We are on it."

Following the incident, the BJP and many Hindu organisations staged a protest against the killing in front of the hospital where the body was kept.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad has given a Bandh call in Kadaba, Suliya and Puttur Taluks of the district on Wednesday against the killing.

Local BJP leader Muralidhar Hamsatadka said the Hindus were in shock and dismay following the brutal murder of Nettaru. He appealed to the Deputy Commissioner of the district to console the bereaved family members.
Following the incident, four police teams have been constituted to nab the assailants.

Security has been beefed up in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts as additional forces have been deployed to ensure law and order.

Police also suspect the murder could have been carried out due to vengeance as a youth was murdered in the region a few days ago.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Man who accused K'taka minister of graft found dead
Man who accused K'taka minister of graft found dead
The use of violence for political gains
The use of violence for political gains
India Is Paying The Price For Politics Of Hate
India Is Paying The Price For Politics Of Hate
AWESOME Images Of The Heavens!
AWESOME Images Of The Heavens!
'We Should Only Give Ranveer Love'
'We Should Only Give Ranveer Love'
2 Indian peacekeepers killed in Congo during protests
2 Indian peacekeepers killed in Congo during protests
Rebel Sena MLAs: 'We feel threatened by BJP'
Rebel Sena MLAs: 'We feel threatened by BJP'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Saffron politics is the only future of India'

'Saffron politics is the only future of India'

Udaipur murder: Killer is a BJP member, alleges Cong

Udaipur murder: Killer is a BJP member, alleges Cong

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances