Wayanad: Rescuers push ahead amid crippling challenges

Tiny makeshift bridges were erected over swollen rivers and excavators were engaged non-stop in removing piles of debris and boulders, with rescue missions continuing in the landslide-hit hamlets of Wayanad on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Army soldiers help trapped people to cross a temporary bridge at a landslide site after multiple landslides in Wayanad on July 31, 2024. Photograph: C K Thanseer/Reuters

Rescue operators, including Army personnel, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), state emergency service personnel, and local people, were fighting all odds to carry out the tough mission even as rain continued to lash several areas.

IMAGE: A drone view shows members of rescue teams crossing a temporary bridge to reach to a landslide site. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

In Mundakkai, one of the badly affected villages, tiny bridges were erected using ropes and ladders to connect with the cut-off land and bring the people trapped there to safety.

There were tense moments when people, including women and children, were being brought to safer places through the narrow, makeshift bridges across gushing rivers.

In some places, rescuers formed human bridges using ropes to ensure the safe evacuation of people.

IMAGE: A drone view shows a landslide site. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

In riskier terrain, people were lifted by making them sit on wooden platforms across a river that was in spate.

As the majority of houses were flattened, rescuers broke open the roofs and entered the collapsed structures using ropes to search for any people trapped inside.

"Continuing rains, thick mud, slippery grounds, and swollen rivers pose challenges to the rescue mission," a local resident said.

IMAGE: Rescuers hold a stretcher as the search for survivors continues. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Various rescue agencies resumed their operations early in the morning to trace people suspected to be trapped following the landslides triggered by heavy rains, which has killed at least 167 people and left 200 injured.

Fears of mounting fatalities have been sparked by apprehensions that several people may still be trapped under the debris.

Massive landslides triggered by torrential rains hit Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha hamlets in the early hours of Tuesday, killing several people, including women and children.