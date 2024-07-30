News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Wayanad's Tragedy

Wayanad's Tragedy

By REDIFF NEWS
July 30, 2024 17:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The aftermath of the multiple landslides in the hills in Wayanad, July 30, 2024, which has claimed over fifty lives.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

 

IMAGE: Members of rescue teams move towards a landslide site. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers help residents to move to a safer location. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers carry the body of a victim at the landslide site. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescue workers assess the situation. Photograph: Kind courtesy @INCKerala/X

 

IMAGE: The Chooralmala area in Wayanad. Photograph: ANI/Photo

 

IMAGE: Grim visuals from Wayanad. Photograph: ANI/Photo

 

IMAGE: Muddy water sweeps across the land. Photograph: ANI/Photo

 

IMAGE: A bus drives through a overflowing canal. The roads are waterlogged, houses inundated in Kozhikode, which is adjacent to Wayanad, as a result of heavy rainfall in the area. Photograph: ANI/Photo

 

IMAGE: Uprooted trees stuck under a construction site. Photograph: ANI/Photo

 

IMAGE: Worrying scenes of the disaster. Photograph: ANI/Photo

 

IMAGE: The landslide site. Photograph: Kind courtesy @INCKerala/X

 

IMAGE: Rescue teams at work. Photograph: Kind courtesy @INCKerala/X

 

IMAGE: Trees uprooted by heavy rains. Photograph: Kind courtesy @INCKerala/X

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Wayanad braces for more rain as IMD issues red alert
Wayanad braces for more rain as IMD issues red alert
Someone, please...: Frantic calls for help from Wayanad
Someone, please...: Frantic calls for help from Wayanad
Landslides turn picturesque Wayanad into destruction
Landslides turn picturesque Wayanad into destruction
MCD seals basement coaching centres in Preet Vihar
MCD seals basement coaching centres in Preet Vihar
PCB chairman Naqvi replaces Jay Shah as ACC president
PCB chairman Naqvi replaces Jay Shah as ACC president
93 killed, hundreds trapped in Kerala landslides
93 killed, hundreds trapped in Kerala landslides
Trap shooter Prithviraj finishes 21st in qualification round
Trap shooter Prithviraj finishes 21st in qualification round

More like this

57 killed in Kerala landslides; body parts recovered

57 killed in Kerala landslides; body parts recovered

People search for loved ones amid chaos in Wayanad

People search for loved ones amid chaos in Wayanad

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances