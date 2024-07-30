Wayanad's Tragedy

The aftermath of the multiple landslides in the hills in Wayanad, July 30, 2024, which has claimed over fifty lives.
Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.
IMAGE: Members of rescue teams move towards a landslide site. Photograph: Reuters
IMAGE: Rescuers help residents to move to a safer location. Photograph: Reuters
IMAGE: Rescuers carry the body of a victim at the landslide site. Photograph: Reuters
IMAGE: Rescue workers assess the situation. Photograph: Kind courtesy @INCKerala/X
IMAGE: The Chooralmala area in Wayanad. Photograph: ANI/Photo
IMAGE: Grim visuals from Wayanad. Photograph: ANI/Photo
IMAGE: Muddy water sweeps across the land. Photograph: ANI/Photo
IMAGE: A bus drives through a overflowing canal. The roads are waterlogged, houses inundated in Kozhikode, which is adjacent to Wayanad, as a result of heavy rainfall in the area. Photograph: ANI/Photo
IMAGE: Uprooted trees stuck under a construction site. Photograph: ANI/Photo
IMAGE: Worrying scenes of the disaster. Photograph: ANI/Photo
IMAGE: The landslide site. Photograph: Kind courtesy @INCKerala/X
IMAGE: Rescue teams at work. Photograph: Kind courtesy @INCKerala/X
IMAGE: Trees uprooted by heavy rains. Photograph: Kind courtesy @INCKerala/X
