Rediff.com  » News » 'We Fear People May Be Trapped In Collapsed Buildings'

By REDIFF NEWS
July 31, 2024 09:22 IST
Relief and rescue operations continue in Wayanad's Chooralmala after massive landslides wreaked havoc in the area as houses and roads were damaged, trees uprooted and water bodies swelled.

"We rescued injured victims from Mundakkai village yesterday. We fear victims might be trapped in collapsed buildings... Till 10 pm last night, we rescued 70 people, after which we had to stop because of bad weather and rain," says National Disaster Response Force Commander Akhilesh Kumar.

"Since many teams are working, we cannot give an exact number of deaths, because we only know about the dead bodies our team has recovered... People have been given shelter in a resort and a mosque on the other side of the river. Since rainfall is going on, there are chances of another landslide."

 

 

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised. 

 

IMAGE: An NDRF team carries out a rescue operation in the Chooralmala area, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Indian Army conduct a rescue operation, here and below. The Indian Army has deployed two rescue columns comprising of 200 soldiers. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel conduct rescue operation after a devastating landslide hit hilly villages triggered by heavy rainfall, in Wayanad on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A damaged car at a landslide site. Photograph: C K Thanseer/Reuters

 

Rescuers carry the body of a victim at a landslide site. Photograph: C K Thanseer/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers search for survivors at a landslide site, here and below. Photograph: C K Thanseer/Reuters

 

Photograph: C K Thanseer/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Volunteers search for survivors outside a damaged house at a landslide site. Photograph: C K Thanseer/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

