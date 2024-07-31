News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Children wake up in middle of night, fearing landslides'

'Children wake up in middle of night, fearing landslides'

By Elizabeth Kurien
July 31, 2024 13:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The massive Wayanad landslides that levelled houses and buried lives underneath them have also scarred the survivors for life.

IMAGE: NDRF and Indian army personnel during a rescue operation after a devastating landslide hit hilly villages in Wayanad, Kerala. Photograph: ANI Photo

With their near and dear ones gone and staring at an uncertain future, survivors recount their most traumatic experience ever that unfolded in the wee hours of July 30.

Speaking to PTI, Pranjeesh, a survivor from Mundakkai, says he heard a loud noise and the landslide occurred four times.

"Around 12:40 am, the landslide occurred. We heard a huge sound. Three members of my family were lost in the landslide that passed right in front of my house. Now, we are in a camp and safe. We are eight people. My mother's sister and her family were left behind," he said.

Prasanna, from Chooralmala, was in tears when she recounted her experience. The woman witnessed her sister and her family being swept away by the muddy water.

"I could only help my father. I carried him and ran towards the forest. I couldn't help my sister. I couldn't save her. Two of the children ran outside and got washed away. I could hear them screaming. Our house got washed away," Prasanna, in her late 40s, recounted the ordeal.

 

Padmavathi, who is in her 80s, lost her daughter-in-law and is unsure who will care for her.

"She left me alone. Who will take care of me now. I am all alone," a sobbing Padmavathi said.

Several persons and family members who were rescued are currently admitted to hospitals.

The children who witnessed the devastating event are unable to sleep, haunted by the traumatic experience, Prasanna said.

They wake up in the middle of the night, fearing a recurrence of the landslides.

Most of the people seeking shelter in the camps are from Attamala, Mundakkai and Chooralmala. They are deeply shaken by the tragic act of nature, struggling to process the reality of what happened.

These survivors are staying in one of the camps, St. Joseph High School in Meppadi.

There are five more relief camps organised in Wayanad, which include schools, churches, anganwadis and other available resources. Authorities also mentioned that as more persons are rescued, additional relief camps will be organised.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Elizabeth Kurien
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'We Fear People May Be Trapped...'
'We Fear People May Be Trapped...'
'Kerala needs mechanism for landslide prediction'
'Kerala needs mechanism for landslide prediction'
Someone, please...: Frantic calls for help from Wayanad
Someone, please...: Frantic calls for help from Wayanad
SC quotes 'Sholay' dialogue, keeps Arun Gawli in jail
SC quotes 'Sholay' dialogue, keeps Arun Gawli in jail
Why did IndiGo share price fall 5% post Q1 results?
Why did IndiGo share price fall 5% post Q1 results?
'Never Wanted Extramarital Affair But...
'Never Wanted Extramarital Affair But...
Father's memory powers McKeown to gold in Paris
Father's memory powers McKeown to gold in Paris

More like this

Kerala tragedy: Over 180 still missing as rescue op on

Kerala tragedy: Over 180 still missing as rescue op on

Wayanad's Tragedy

Wayanad's Tragedy

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances