'Children wake up in middle of night, fearing landslides'

The massive Wayanad landslides that levelled houses and buried lives underneath them have also scarred the survivors for life.

IMAGE: NDRF and Indian army personnel during a rescue operation after a devastating landslide hit hilly villages in Wayanad, Kerala. Photograph: ANI Photo

With their near and dear ones gone and staring at an uncertain future, survivors recount their most traumatic experience ever that unfolded in the wee hours of July 30.

Speaking to PTI, Pranjeesh, a survivor from Mundakkai, says he heard a loud noise and the landslide occurred four times.

"Around 12:40 am, the landslide occurred. We heard a huge sound. Three members of my family were lost in the landslide that passed right in front of my house. Now, we are in a camp and safe. We are eight people. My mother's sister and her family were left behind," he said.

Prasanna, from Chooralmala, was in tears when she recounted her experience. The woman witnessed her sister and her family being swept away by the muddy water.

"I could only help my father. I carried him and ran towards the forest. I couldn't help my sister. I couldn't save her. Two of the children ran outside and got washed away. I could hear them screaming. Our house got washed away," Prasanna, in her late 40s, recounted the ordeal.

Padmavathi, who is in her 80s, lost her daughter-in-law and is unsure who will care for her.

"She left me alone. Who will take care of me now. I am all alone," a sobbing Padmavathi said.

Several persons and family members who were rescued are currently admitted to hospitals.

The children who witnessed the devastating event are unable to sleep, haunted by the traumatic experience, Prasanna said.

They wake up in the middle of the night, fearing a recurrence of the landslides.

Most of the people seeking shelter in the camps are from Attamala, Mundakkai and Chooralmala. They are deeply shaken by the tragic act of nature, struggling to process the reality of what happened.

These survivors are staying in one of the camps, St. Joseph High School in Meppadi.

There are five more relief camps organised in Wayanad, which include schools, churches, anganwadis and other available resources. Authorities also mentioned that as more persons are rescued, additional relief camps will be organised.