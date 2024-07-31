News
Rediff.com  » News » Kerala landslide death toll rises to 132 amid massive rescue op

Kerala landslide death toll rises to 132 amid massive rescue op

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 31, 2024 11:20 IST
Around 132 people have died and over 200 injured in the massive landslides that hit the northern Kerala district of Wayanad a day ago, with the numbers expected to increase as rescuers unearth debris, official sources said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Rescuers carry the body of a victim at a landslide site after multiple landslides in the hills in Wayanad, Kerala on July 30, 2024. Photograph: CK Thanseer/Reuters

Over 180 people were missing and more than 300 houses were completely destroyed in the landslides that hit the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of the district, they said.

Rescue teams comprising the Army, Navy and NDRF are collectively looking for survivors by unearthing the debris and breaking into the remains of houses destroyed or covered up with mud in the landslides.

 

The landslides occurred around 2 am and 4.10 am on Tuesday catching people off-guard while they were sleeping, leading to high number of casualties.

According to figures released late Tuesday night by the Wayanad district administration, around 30 body parts were also recovered from Nilmabur and Meppadi.

Massive landslides triggered by torrential rains struck the picturesque hamlets of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha in the early hours of Tuesday, leaving behind a trail of death, destruction and despair.

