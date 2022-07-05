News
Rediff.com  » News » And The Carnage Continues in Ukraine

And The Carnage Continues in Ukraine

By Rediff News Bureau
July 05, 2022 15:00 IST
Despite winning control of Lysychansk after savage battles on Monday, July 4, 2022, which gives Russia effective control of eastern Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has not announced a ceasefire and ordered Russian soldiers to continue fighting.

The Latest Images from The Carnage in Ukraine:

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

 

IMAGE: Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a shopping mall after it was struck by a missile in Sloviansk, July 3, 2022.
The attack was one of many in the city early Sunday afternoon, which targeted residential neighbourhoods, destroyed homes and left at least 6 people dead and 15 injured. Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: People salvage merchandise from their shops after the missile strike in Sloviansk. Photograph: Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: The wreckage left after a missile strike in Sloviansk. Photograph: Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A police officer collects evidence after a missile struck a home in Sloviansk. Photograph: Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: First responders at the scene where a school was destroyed by early morning shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second biggest city, July 4, 2022. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Volunteers and Ukrainian soldiers exhume the body of a Russian soldier, that was buried some months ago, in Kharkiv, July 4, 2022. Photograph: Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People wait to receive humanitarian aid in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, July 4, 2022. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A pro-Russian soldier stands next to a destroyed police vehicle in the city of Lysychansk, July 4, 2022. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents stand next to a building destroyed during the conflict in Lysychansk, July 4, 2022. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Another building destroyed in Lysychansk, July 4, 2022. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops in Lysychansk, July 4, 2022. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The destroyed bridge linking Sievierodonetsk with Lysychansk, as seen from Lysychansk, July 4, 2022. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

