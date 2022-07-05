And The Carnage Continues in Ukraine

Despite winning control of Lysychansk after savage battles on Monday, July 4, 2022, which gives Russia effective control of eastern Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has not announced a ceasefire and ordered Russian soldiers to continue fighting.

The Latest Images from The Carnage in Ukraine:

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a shopping mall after it was struck by a missile in Sloviansk, July 3, 2022.

The attack was one of many in the city early Sunday afternoon, which targeted residential neighbourhoods, destroyed homes and left at least 6 people dead and 15 injured. Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images

IMAGE: People salvage merchandise from their shops after the missile strike in Sloviansk. Photograph: Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

IMAGE: The wreckage left after a missile strike in Sloviansk. Photograph: Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

IMAGE: A police officer collects evidence after a missile struck a home in Sloviansk. Photograph: Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

IMAGE: First responders at the scene where a school was destroyed by early morning shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second biggest city, July 4, 2022. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

IMAGE: Volunteers and Ukrainian soldiers exhume the body of a Russian soldier, that was buried some months ago, in Kharkiv, July 4, 2022. Photograph: Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters

IMAGE: People wait to receive humanitarian aid in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, July 4, 2022. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

IMAGE: A pro-Russian soldier stands next to a destroyed police vehicle in the city of Lysychansk, July 4, 2022. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Residents stand next to a building destroyed during the conflict in Lysychansk, July 4, 2022. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Another building destroyed in Lysychansk, July 4, 2022. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops in Lysychansk, July 4, 2022. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: The destroyed bridge linking Sievierodonetsk with Lysychansk, as seen from Lysychansk, July 4, 2022. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com