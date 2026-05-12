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Home  » News » Jammu Police Nab Wanted Criminal With Drugs And Illegal Arms

Jammu Police Nab Wanted Criminal With Drugs And Illegal Arms

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 12, 2026 18:25 IST

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A wanted criminal was arrested in Jammu after police discovered heroin and an illegal firearm during a checkpoint search, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and illegal arms.

Key Points

  • Jammu police arrested a wanted criminal during a checkpoint operation.
  • Police recovered a heroin-like substance weighing 266.35 grams from the suspect.
  • An illegal Glock pistol loaded with live rounds was seized from the arrested criminal.
  • The accused, Avneet Singh, faces 17 criminal cases related to drug trafficking and illegal arms possession.
  • Jammu Police are committed to curbing drug trafficking and illegal activities in the region.

Police on Tuesday arrested a wanted criminal and recovered a commercial quantity of a heroin-like substance, an illegal pistol and live ammunition from his possession, officials said.

A police team intercepted a suspicious person during a checkpoint near Railway Pul Narwal on the Narwalâ Panama Chowk road.

 

Heroin And Illegal Firearm Recovered

Police said when the suspect noticed the police party and attempted to evade the check, officers apprehended him. During the search, police recovered a Glock pistol loaded with three live rounds and approximately 266.35 grams of a heroin-like substance, including polythene packets, from his possession, they said.

Accused Failed To Produce Valid Licence

The accused Avneet Singh alias Nagi, son of Vikram Singh, a resident of Sundarpur in the RS Pura area of Jammu failed to produce any valid licence or satisfactory explanation regarding possession of the contraband and the illegal firearm, police said.

A case has been registered at Police Station Bahu Fort, and an investigation is underway.

History Of Criminal Activity

Officials said Singh is involved in 17 criminal cases related to the NDPS Act, Arms Act and other heinous offences registered at police stations, including RS Pura, Gharota, Miran Sahib, Satwari, Ramgarh and Pathankot's Dinanagar.

Police said during an earlier special naka in Miran Sahib, one of his associates, Jaanu, had sustained injuries while attempting to flee.

Jammu Police reiterated its commitment to curbing the drug menace and illegal activities and appealed to the public to cooperate by sharing information on suspicious activities in their areas.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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