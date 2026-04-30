Jammu Police Seize Heroin, Cash In Drug Raid

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Jammu police seized heroin and a substantial amount of cash during a raid in the R S Pura border area.

Key Points Jammu police recovered heroin and ₹14.07 lakh in cash during a raid in the R S Pura area.

The raid targeted alleged drug peddlers involved in heroin trafficking.

One suspect was arrested, while another escaped during the police operation.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is ongoing.

Police have recovered heroin and ₹14.07 lakh in cash during a raid at the house of alleged drug peddlers in the R S Pura border area on the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said.

Drug Trafficking Operation Uncovered

Acting on specific information, police raided a house at Satowali near Ground in Suchetgarh and recovered the contraband along with the cash, officials said.

They said two persons -- Younis Khan and Bashir Ahmed -- both residents of Satowali in Suchetgarh tehsil, were involved in trafficking heroin and supplying it to youth in the Suchetgarh and R S Pura areas for monetary gain.

Arrest and Investigation

Police said one accused was arrested during the operation, while the other managed to escape. A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act has been registered at the R S Pura police station, and further investigation is underway.

Police reiterated their resolve to eradicate the drug menace and appealed to the public to share information related to trafficking and substance abuse.