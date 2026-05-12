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Notorious Gang Leader Arrested After Beed Beer Shop Shooting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 12, 2026 17:19 IST

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A notorious gang leader wanted under MCOCA has been arrested in Beed, Maharashtra, after allegedly opening fire in a beer shop, leading to a police chase and his subsequent capture.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Ashish Shayamrao Athawale, a wanted gang leader, was arrested in Beed, Maharashtra.
  • Athawale allegedly opened fire inside a beer shop after being refused a drink.
  • The accused was wanted under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
  • Police recovered a country-made pistol and a cartridge from Athawale.
  • A fresh case has been registered against Athawale under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Arms Act.

Police apprehended a wanted criminal, chasing him through the streets of Maharashtra's Beed city after he allegedly opened fire inside a beer shop, an official said on Tuesday.

A joint team from the local crime branch and the Beed city police nabbed Ashish Shayamrao Athawale, a notorious gang leader wanted under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), on Monday night, the official said.

 

Details of the Beer Shop Shooting Incident

According to the police, Athawale, who had been absconding since a case was registered against him in 2024, arrived at a beer shop late last night and allegedly opened fire at the shopkeeper after the latter refused him a drink.

After injuring the shopkeeper in the attack, the accused fled.

Police Chase and Apprehension

Acting on a tip-off that the suspect was travelling on a motorcycle through the Kabadgalli area, a police team intercepted him, and one of the constables tackled the accused, pinning him, they said.

Officers recovered a country-made pistol and a cartridge from his possession, the official said.

Legal Proceedings and Further Investigation

Athawale had managed to evade the police for months, frequently changing his hideouts, while his aides were previously arrested, he added.

A fresh case has been registered against him under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Arms Act, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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