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Infamous Criminal Nabbed For Mobile Shop Burglary In Beed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 29, 2026 17:54 IST

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A notorious criminal with 50 cases registered against him in Maharashtra and Gujarat has been arrested in Beed for allegedly burglarising a mobile shop, potentially solving other cases.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Ramniwas Manju Gupta, a criminal with 50 cases, was arrested in Beed for mobile shop burglary.
  • The arrest is expected to help solve other housebreaking cases in Pune and Ahilyanagar districts.
  • Police used CCTV footage and technical data to identify and locate the accused.
  • The crime branch pursued leads across multiple states before apprehending Gupta in Thane.

A criminal with 50 cases registered against him in Maharashtra and Gujarat has been arrested by the Beed crime branch for alleged burglary at a mobile shop, an official said on Wednesday.

Breakthrough in Multiple Burglary Cases

Police said the arrest of Ramniwas Manju Gupta will help them crack other housebreaking cases across Pune (Rural) and Ahilyanagar districts.

 

An unidentified man had stolen mobile phones of various brands from a shop in Beed city on April 19.

Investigation and Apprehension

The crime branch analysed CCTV footage and technical data from the crime scene and identified the accused.

The team pursued leads across Thane, Mumbai, Goa and Gujarat, eventually locating Gupta in Diva (east) near Thane, where he was apprehended.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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