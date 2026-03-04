MCOCA Invoked Against Four in Thane Assault Case

In Thane, Maharashtra, police have invoked MCOCA against four individuals for allegedly assaulting a man and injuring a police officer, highlighting a crackdown on organised crime.

Key Points Police in Thane have invoked MCOCA against four individuals involved in an assault case.

The accused allegedly assaulted a man and injured a police officer in Kalwa East.

One of the accused allegedly threatened the public with a knife.

A police officer sustained a thumb injury during the attempted arrest of the accused.

Authorities are actively pursuing the arrest of all four individuals charged under MCOCA.

Police in Maharashtra's Thane have invoked anti-organised crime law MCOCA in a case against four persons who allegedly attacked a man and injured a cop, an official said on Wednesday.

The case was registered on Monday in connection with an incident that took place on March 1 in the Kalwa East area, he said.

Accused Swapnil Madhvani, alias Babu Kharkataya, and Sushil Kamble, alias Natya Bhai, along with their associates Bilal and Raju, assaulted one Shafikul Sheikh, the official said. Madhvani and Kamble are presently externed from the limits of Thane, he said.

One of the accused allegedly waved a knife in a public place, shouting threats and daring anyone to file a complaint.

When police attempted to apprehend them, one of them attacked a cop and slashed his right thumb with a blade, said the official from Kalwa police station.

A case has been registered against the four under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), he said, adding that efforts are being made to arrest them.