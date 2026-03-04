HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » MCOCA Invoked Against Four in Thane Assault Case

MCOCA Invoked Against Four in Thane Assault Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 04, 2026 09:33 IST

x

In Thane, Maharashtra, police have invoked MCOCA against four individuals for allegedly assaulting a man and injuring a police officer, highlighting a crackdown on organised crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Police in Thane have invoked MCOCA against four individuals involved in an assault case.
  • The accused allegedly assaulted a man and injured a police officer in Kalwa East.
  • One of the accused allegedly threatened the public with a knife.
  • A police officer sustained a thumb injury during the attempted arrest of the accused.
  • Authorities are actively pursuing the arrest of all four individuals charged under MCOCA.

Police in Maharashtra's Thane have invoked anti-organised crime law MCOCA in a case against four persons who allegedly attacked a man and injured a cop, an official said on Wednesday.

The case was registered on Monday in connection with an incident that took place on March 1 in the Kalwa East area, he said.

 

Accused Swapnil Madhvani, alias Babu Kharkataya, and Sushil Kamble, alias Natya Bhai, along with their associates Bilal and Raju, assaulted one Shafikul Sheikh, the official said. Madhvani and Kamble are presently externed from the limits of Thane, he said.

One of the accused allegedly waved a knife in a public place, shouting threats and daring anyone to file a complaint.

When police attempted to apprehend them, one of them attacked a cop and slashed his right thumb with a blade, said the official from Kalwa police station.

A case has been registered against the four under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), he said, adding that efforts are being made to arrest them.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Court Official Assaulted During Foreclosure
Court Official Assaulted During Foreclosure
Two Jail Staffers Held for Accepting Bribe in Thane
Mumbai Police Recruitment Exam Faces Tampering Allegations
Mumbai Police Recruitment Exam Faces Tampering Allegations
Four Held in Navi Mumbai for Man's Death Over Theft Suspicion
Security Supervisor Held for Taking Bribe in Thane
Security Supervisor Held for Taking Bribe in Thane

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

webstory image 2

8 Places Where Holi Is Celebrated Differently

webstory image 3

Holi Songs You Haven't Heard

VIDEOS

Foreign tourists celebrate Holi in Jaipur0:51

Foreign tourists celebrate Holi in Jaipur

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai1:06

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi Make a Stunning Entry at Shankar Mahadevan's Birthday Partyâ 0:24

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi Make a Stunning Entry at...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO