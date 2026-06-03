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Gurugram Police Encounter Leads To Arrest Of Kidnapping Suspect

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 03, 2026 19:17 IST

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Gurugram police successfully apprehended a 23-year-old criminal, Nitin alias Chhota, wanted in a kidnapping-for-ransom case, following an encounter where he was injured and later hospitalised.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 23-year-old criminal, Nitin alias Chhota, was arrested in Gurugram after an encounter with police.
  • The accused, wanted in a kidnapping-for-ransom case, was injured in the exchange of fire and is hospitalised.
  • Police recovered a stolen motorcycle, a pistol, and spent cartridges from the suspect.
  • Nitin has an extensive criminal history, involved in 17 cases across Delhi and Haryana, including dacoity and murder.

A 23-year-old criminal wanted in a kidnapping-for-ransom case was arrested after an encounter, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Nitin alias Chhota, a resident of Maraut village in Haryana's Jhajjar district, was injured in the exchange of fire that took place on Tuesday night and has been admitted to a hospital, they said.

 

Gurugram Police Encounter Details

According to the police, a crime branch team from Palam Vihar received information that a suspect in the kidnapping case registered at Udyog Vihar police station was travelling from Pataudi Road to the Sector 93 area on a motorcycle, carrying an illegal weapon.

Acting promptly, the crime branch team set up a checkpoint on the road at around 3 am on Wednesday.

A spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said, "About 40 minutes later, a motorcycle carrying one person was seen approaching. When police attempted to stop the motorcycle, the rider turned back and tried to flee. However, his motorcycle skidded, and the suspect began firing at the police while trying to escape. One of the bullets struck a police officer's bulletproof jacket. The police team repeatedly warned the suspect to surrender, but he continued to fire at the police, who retaliated in self-defence."

The official said one of the bullets struck the suspect on his left leg, causing him to fall on the ground, and he was soon overpowered.

"A total of seven rounds were fired during the encounter: four by the accused and three by police. The motorcycle used in the crime, one pistol and spent cartridge cases were recovered from the accused," he said.

Accused's Extensive Criminal Record

According to a senior police officer, the accused was wanted in a kidnapping-for-ransom case registered at Udyog Vihar police station in Gurugram and a Rs 5,000 reward had been announced for his arrest.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcycle recovered from his possession was stolen from the Palam Vihar area, he said.

Examination of the accused's criminal record revealed that he was involved in 17 criminal cases registered in Delhi and Haryana, including offences related to ransom demands, dacoity, murder, violations of the Arms Act and other serious crimes, police said.

Police said the accused is currently undergoing medical treatment, and that he will be arrested after being discharged from the hospital.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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