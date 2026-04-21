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Delhi Police Nab Wanted Criminal After Brief Encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 21, 2026 15:13 IST

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A wanted criminal, Mohammad Rizwan, was arrested by Delhi Police after a shootout in Amar Colony, foiling his plans to commit a crime in the city.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Mohammad Rizwan, wanted by Uttar Pradesh Police, was arrested in Delhi.
  • A brief exchange of fire occurred during the arrest near Amar Colony.
  • Rizwan sustained a bullet injury to his leg during the encounter.
  • Rizwan intended to commit a crime in Delhi before his apprehension.
  • Police are investigating Rizwan's involvement in other criminal cases.

A wanted criminal carrying a Rs 15,000 reward was arrested following a brief exchange of fire near southeast Delhi's Amar Colony, police said on Tuesday.

Details of the Arrest Operation

According to the police, information was received that Mohammad Rizwan, who is wanted by Uttar Pradesh Police, was in Amar Colony area, and a trap was laid to intercept him.

 

However, when the police team attempted to apprehend Rizwan, he opened fire in a desperate bid to escape.

The team retaliated and Rizwan sustained a bullet injury in his right leg, and was subsequently overpowered by the police team, a senior officer said.

He was immediately taken into custody and provided medical assistance.

Investigation Underway

Police said Rizwan had come to Delhi with the intention of committing a crime, but was apprehended before he could execute his plan.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions, and further investigation is underway to ascertain his involvement in other criminal cases, the officer said.

Under Indian law, Rizwan could face charges related to attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms, and resisting arrest. The investigation will likely focus on identifying his accomplices and uncovering the specific crime he intended to commit in Delhi. Uttar Pradesh police will likely seek his custody to face charges there as well.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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