Delhi Police Arrests Attempted Murder Suspects After Gunfight

In Delhi, two men suspected of attempted murder were apprehended following a dramatic shootout with police in the Chhawla area, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two suspects, Rocky and Sumit, were arrested in Delhi after a shootout with police.

The suspects are accused of an attempted murder in the Chhawla area of Delhi.

Rocky allegedly fired at the police, who retaliated and injured him during the arrest.

Sumit was apprehended with a loaded weapon and a live cartridge.

Police are investigating the motive behind the attempted murder and any other involved parties.

Two men accused in an attempt to murder case in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area were apprehended after a shootout, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Rocky (22) and Sumit alias Koki (24), were allegedly involved in an attempt to murder on April 17, he said.

According to police, the incident involved two assailants arriving on a motorcycle, with one of them allegedly attempting to fire at the complainant from close range. However, the weapon malfunctioned, and the duo fled the spot.

Police Intercept Suspects

Acting on specific inputs, a police team intercepted the suspects near the Urban Extension Road (UER) at around 5.35 am when they were riding a motorcycle.

When asked to surrender, Rocky allegedly opened fire at the police team and discharged three rounds. One of the bullets struck the bulletproof vest of a head constable, narrowly missing him.

Shootout and Apprehension

"The police team retaliated in controlled self-defence, firing three rounds and injuring Rocky below his left knee. He was subsequently overpowered after a brief scuffle," a senior police officer said.

Sumit alias Koki, who was riding the motorcycle, was also apprehended at the spot with a loaded weapon and a live cartridge, police added.

The injured accused was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the attack and to identify any other persons involved in the conspiracy.

Attempt to murder charges in India typically fall under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation will likely involve gathering forensic evidence, questioning witnesses, and determining the motive behind the attack. Delhi has seen a rise in gang-related violence in recent years, prompting increased police vigilance.