Want A Brahmos Rakhi?

Glimpses from India and around the world that will make you smile and cry.

Patriotic Rakhi

IMAGE: A rakhi in a BrahMos missile model made up of gold was introduced ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo

Raksha Bandhan Is Coming

IMAGE: A mother and child shops for rakhis ahead of Raksha Bandhan at Karimpur in Nadia, West Bengal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Tariff Protest

IMAGE: Activists protest against US President Donald Trump's tariff policy near the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea. Photograph: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

Mission Accomplished

IMAGE: Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, with troops during his visit to General Area Dachigam after the successful execution of Operation Mahadev. Photograph: @NorthernComd_IA X/ANI Photo

Drone Attack

IMAGE: An explosion of a drone is seen over Kyiv during a Russian drone strike. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Passengers Stranded

IMAGE: Passengers at Heathrow airport after radar failure led to the suspension of outbound flights across the UK. Photograph: Jack Taylor/Reuters

Divine Craft

IMAGE: Artists give final touches to the idol of Lord Krishna for the upcoming Janmashtami festival in Nagpur, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Peace, Interrupted?

IMAGE: Buddhist monks at the Angkor Wat temple in Siem Reap as Thailand's military accuses Cambodia of a second ceasefire violation. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Mourning The Dead

IMAGE: Relatives of people who lost their lives when a Cambodian artillery shell slammed into a gas station and destroyed the attached 7-Eleven convenience store, at a religious ceremony in Sisaket province, Thailand. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Ozzy Memorial

IMAGE: People gather around tributes placed at the Black Sabbath Bridge in Birmingham, named in honour of the heavy metal band, on the day of the funeral cortege of Ozzy Osbourne, its former frontman. Photograph: Jack Taylor/Reuters

Papal Thumbs Up

IMAGE: Pope Leo XIV at St Peter's Square at the Vatican. Photograph: Remo Casilli/Reuters

Women Wrestle

IMAGE: Women participate in a kushti (wrestling) called 'HAPA', a 200-year-old tradition at Ahimamau village in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo

Relief And Rescue

IMAGE: The Indian Army in coordination with state disaster relief force and the civil administration engage in relief and rescue operations at Shivpuri, Guna and Ashoknagar in Madhya Pradesh to assist those affected by the floods, here and below. Photograph: @adgpi X/ANI Photo

Photograph: @adgpi X/ANI Photo

Search And Rescue

IMAGE: The SDRF launches a search and rescue operation after an ITBP bus on its way to carry the troops fell into the river in Ganderbal, Kashmir. Photograph: SDRF/ANI Video Grab

Farmers Protest

IMAGE: Bharatiya Kisan Union leaders and their supporters protest during the BKU's Anndata Hunkar Mahapanchayat in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

Janta Darshan

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listens to public grievances during the Janta Darshan programme at th Gorakhnath Mandir premises in Gorakhpur. Photograph: @CMOfficeUP X/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff