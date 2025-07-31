Want A Brahmos Rakhi?

Glimpses from India and around the world that will make you smile and cry.
Patriotic Rakhi
IMAGE: A rakhi in a BrahMos missile model made up of gold was introduced ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo
Raksha Bandhan Is Coming
IMAGE: A mother and child shops for rakhis ahead of Raksha Bandhan at Karimpur in Nadia, West Bengal. Photograph: ANI Photo
Tariff Protest
IMAGE: Activists protest against US President Donald Trump's tariff policy near the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea. Photograph: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters
Mission Accomplished
IMAGE: Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, with troops during his visit to General Area Dachigam after the successful execution of Operation Mahadev. Photograph: @NorthernComd_IA X/ANI Photo
Drone Attack
IMAGE: An explosion of a drone is seen over Kyiv during a Russian drone strike. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters
Passengers Stranded
IMAGE: Passengers at Heathrow airport after radar failure led to the suspension of outbound flights across the UK. Photograph: Jack Taylor/Reuters
Divine Craft
IMAGE: Artists give final touches to the idol of Lord Krishna for the upcoming Janmashtami festival in Nagpur, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
Peace, Interrupted?
IMAGE: Buddhist monks at the Angkor Wat temple in Siem Reap as Thailand's military accuses Cambodia of a second ceasefire violation. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters
Mourning The Dead
IMAGE: Relatives of people who lost their lives when a Cambodian artillery shell slammed into a gas station and destroyed the attached 7-Eleven convenience store, at a religious ceremony in Sisaket province, Thailand. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters
Ozzy Memorial
IMAGE: People gather around tributes placed at the Black Sabbath Bridge in Birmingham, named in honour of the heavy metal band, on the day of the funeral cortege of Ozzy Osbourne, its former frontman. Photograph: Jack Taylor/Reuters
Papal Thumbs Up
IMAGE: Pope Leo XIV at St Peter's Square at the Vatican. Photograph: Remo Casilli/Reuters
Women Wrestle
IMAGE: Women participate in a kushti (wrestling) called 'HAPA', a 200-year-old tradition at Ahimamau village in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo
Relief And Rescue
IMAGE: The Indian Army in coordination with state disaster relief force and the civil administration engage in relief and rescue operations at Shivpuri, Guna and Ashoknagar in Madhya Pradesh to assist those affected by the floods, here and below. Photograph: @adgpi X/ANI Photo
Photograph: @adgpi X/ANI Photo
Search And Rescue
IMAGE: The SDRF launches a search and rescue operation after an ITBP bus on its way to carry the troops fell into the river in Ganderbal, Kashmir. Photograph: SDRF/ANI Video Grab
Farmers Protest
IMAGE: Bharatiya Kisan Union leaders and their supporters protest during the BKU's Anndata Hunkar Mahapanchayat in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo
Janta Darshan
IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listens to public grievances during the Janta Darshan programme at th Gorakhnath Mandir premises in Gorakhpur. Photograph: @CMOfficeUP X/ANI Photo
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff