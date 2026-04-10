Vijay's Jana Nayagan leaks online ahead of TN poll

Superstar Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan has been leaked online, sparking outrage and legal action within the Tamil film industry as concerns about piracy and financial losses escalate.

IMAGE: A still from Vijay's Jana Nayagan.



Key Points Superstar Vijay's Jana Nayagan film has been leaked online in HD, causing significant concern for the Tamil film industry.

KVN Productions has initiated legal proceedings against those involved in the illegal access and distribution of the film's content.

Industry figures like Sivakarthikeyan and G Dhananjheyan have voiced strong opposition to piracy and called for immediate action.

The film's leak comes after delays due to issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and amidst speculation about its political themes.

The leak of Jana Nayagan could result in substantial financial losses for distributors awaiting the film's theatrical release.

In a major blow to the Tamil film industry, superstar Vijay's highly anticipated film Jana Nayagan has been leaked online in high definition ahead of its theatrical release, prompting the makers to initiate swift criminal proceedings.

The leak surfaced early Friday morning, with several clips -- including the actor's five-minute introduction scene and the title card -- circulating widely on social media platforms like X, WhatsApp, and Telegram.

Sources suggest the footage may have been recorded during a private test screening or a post-production session.

KVN Productions, through its legal counsel, Vijayan Subramanian, issued a public notice confirming that "certain scenes have been illegally accessed and disseminated".

Speaking to PTI, the counsel said, when the notice was drafted, only a few scenes were leaked.

However, he admitted that since morning, links to full film are being circulated online.

The notice warned that any downloading, storing, or circulating of such content on platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and others constitutes a serious criminal offence and copyright violation, making every involved person liable.

"The client has already initiated legal action against identified individuals," the counsel told PTI, but refused to reveal more details.

Industry Response to the Jana Nayagan Leak

Meanwhile, actor Sivakarthikeyan voiced strong opposition to piracy, urging the audience to avoid leaked content and wait for the theatrical release.

"Every film is made with the passion, blood and sweat of hundreds of people - please avoid piracy. Kindly wait for the theatrical release and watch it in theatres. Whoever is responsible for this must face strict action," posted Sivakarthikeyan on his official X account.

Prominent producer and industry analyst G Dhananjheyan also called for immediate intervention.

"All those sharing the video on tweets using fake handles must be blocked immediately by the cyber cell," he wrote on X.

He also said that he spoke with the Regional Censor Officer, Chennai and briefed him on this urgent matter.

"He is ready to support and request the Information & Broadcasting Ministry at Delhi to remove all links and act against those posting the videos and links," Dhananjheyan added.

Background and Potential Impact

The leak comes at a particularly sensitive time for the project, which has been mired in a months-long legal battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

While Vijay's fans are urging each other in various social media platforms not to circulate the link online, some netizens speculate that the political theme of the film might have contributed to the timing of the leak.

Originally slated for a January 10 release, the film was delayed after the board initially refused certification following a complaint about its alleged objectionable portrayal of the defence forces.

The makers recently withdrew their writ petition from the Madras High Court to pursue a resolution through the board's revising panel.

'Jana Nayagan', featuring an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Prakash Raj, is widely touted as Vijay's final film before he transitions fully into active politics.

Trade analysts fear the leak could cause significant financial losses to distributors who have been waiting for the theatrical debut for months.