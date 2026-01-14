How Much Money Will Jana Nayagan Make?

When it eventually releases, Jana Nayagan is expected to have an opening day collection close to -- or even above -- Rs 100 crore, largely because it is being promoted as Vijay's final movie before he focuses entirely on politics.

IMAGE: Vijay In Jana Nayagan.

A movie being pitched as the swan song of India's second-highest-paid actor, Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar (popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay), before a full plunge into politics, has already created a storm.

Jana Nayagan crossed the Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million) mark in worldwide presales with nearly two days to go before its earlier scheduled release on January 9. Yet, politics seems to be overshadowing it.

When it eventually releases, the film is expected to have an opening day collection close to -- or even above -- Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion), largely because it is being promoted as Vijay's final movie before he focuses entirely on politics.

His nascent political party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is expected to make waves in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections this year.

With his last five films collectively grossing around Rs 2,000 crore (Rs 20 billion) worldwide, Vijay remains one of India's most bankable stars.

Hitting a roadblock before release

Jana Nayagan hit a major roadblock just days before release as it has yet to receive a censor certificate.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) informed the Madras high court that the movie will be reviewed again by a new committee. TVK has reportedly alleged that the delay is politically motivated by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Centre.

Certification of the Tamil version is mandatory before dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada can be cleared.

Box office tracking web site Sacnilk reported that the film has officially breached the Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million) mark in worldwide presales, signalling one of the biggest openings for a Tamil film in recent years.

"Since the movie is marketed as Vijay's swan song, it will definitely cross Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) on Day One, making it his biggest opening yet. The content of the movie will hardly matter to the masses. The Pongal season will also contribute," said veteran film trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai.

The Highest-Paid Actors In India

According to Forbes India data from 2025, Allu Arjun is the highest-paid actor in India with a remuneration of Rs 300 crore (Rs 3 billion), followed by Vijay (Rs 130 crore to Rs 275 crore/Rs 1.3 billion to Rs 2.75 billion), Shah Rukh Khan (Rs 150 crore to Rs 250 crore/Rs 1.5 billion to Rs 2.5 billion), and Rajinikanth (Rs 125 crore to Rs 270 crore/ Rs 1.25 billion to Rs 2.7 billion).

"Jana Nayagan is primarily a regional film. Vijay's box office pull outside Tamil Nadu is weak, so while the movie may see a strong opening, it is unlikely to become the biggest Kollywood opener," observed film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan.

"Currently, Rajinikanth's Coolie holds that record with a worldwide gross of Rs 153 crore (Rs 1.53 billion)," Vijayabalan added.

Reports suggest that Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, was submitted to the CBFC on December 18. The board reportedly suggested minor changes, which were immediately implemented.

The star-studded cast includes Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain.

