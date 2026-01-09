HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Madras HC asks Censor Board to issue U/A certificate to Vijay's film

Madras HC asks Censor Board to issue U/A certificate to Vijay's film

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read
Share:

January 09, 2026 11:15 IST

The Madras high court on Friday directed the CBFC to grant a U/A certificate to actor-turned-politician Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan.

IMAGE: A still from Vijay's Jana Nayagan.

On January 7, the HC had reserved its order on a petition seeking a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to give a censor certificate under 'UA 16+' category to the much-anticipated film. 

 

On January 6, when the plea came up for hearing, Justice P T Asha had orally asked the CBFC to produce on January 7, a copy of the "complaint" that claimed the film "hurts religious sentiments." 

The filmmakers had submitted that the movie had been referred for "review" after an initial recommendation for U/A certification. 

Even though a release date has been fixed for the film as January 9, it can only proceed legally, the Censor Board had told the court. 

Directed by H Vinoth, the film Jana Nayagan stars actors Vijay, Prakash Raj, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, among others. 

The film team, having completed all work, sent it for censorship on December 18. 

Subsequently, on December 19, the censor board that viewed the film reportedly advised the removal of some scenes and muting of some dialogues. 

Even after changes suggested by the censor board members were made, the censor certificate has still not been issued, the petitioner movie production house had submitted.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

HC reserves order on Vijay starrer's censor certificate plea
HC reserves order on Vijay starrer's censor certificate plea
Will Vijay's Jana Nayagan Release On Time?
Will Vijay's Jana Nayagan Release On Time?
Censor Snag Puts Vijay's Jana Nayagan On Hold
Censor Snag Puts Vijay's Jana Nayagan On Hold
Want To See Vijay's Farewell Film?
Want To See Vijay's Farewell Film?
Poll heat hits box office as Vijay, DMK-linked films clash at Pongal
Poll heat hits box office as Vijay, DMK-linked films clash at Pongal

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 DIY Facemasks For Glowing Winter Skin

webstory image 2

10 Homemade Winter Soups

webstory image 3

15 Drool-Worthy Kolkata Winter Foods

VIDEOS

Greenland: Vance warns Europe to take Trump 'seriously'1:00

Greenland: Vance warns Europe to take Trump 'seriously'

Taskaree: Sharad Kelkar reveals how Neeraj Pandey's 'strong' scripts make acting easier3:34

Taskaree: Sharad Kelkar reveals how Neeraj Pandey's...

Before Jaishankar, France Warns US-China Against 'Colonial Dominance'1:38

Before Jaishankar, France Warns US-China Against...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO