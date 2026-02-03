HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Movies » Solve The Jana Nayagan Jigsaw Puzzle

Solve The Jana Nayagan Jigsaw Puzzle

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read
February 03, 2026 11:43 IST

Vijay's Jana Nayagan has not got the clearance to release in theatres yet. But you can still enjoy a, well, jigsaw 'piece' of it! :)

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click 'Start Puzzle' to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So start playing and test your memory!

Please CLICK here to solve the Puzzle

Feature Creation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
