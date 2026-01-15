HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Setback for Vijay as SC turns down 'Jana Nayagan' makers' plea

Setback for Vijay as SC turns down 'Jana Nayagan' makers' plea

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Listen to Article
Last updated on: January 15, 2026 12:26 IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea filed by the producer of Vijay-starrer Tamil film Jana Nayagan, challenging an interim order of the Madras high court that stayed a single-judge direction to grant censor board clearance to the movie.

IMAGE: A still from Vijay-starrer Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan'.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih, which questioned the pace at which the case was dealt in the Madras high court, asked the film producers to approach the division bench of the high court for relief.

The top court also asked the Madras high court to decide the plea on January 20 after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the producers, said a film is a perishable item, and it would cause "serious injury" if the matter is delayed.

 

On January 9, the Madras high court stayed a single judge's order directing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to immediately grant a censor certificate to Jana Nayagan, leaving the fate of actor-turned-politician Vijay's film, which has drawn attention for its political overtones, in limbo.

KVN Productions LLP filed an appeal against the order passed by a division bench of the high court last Friday.

Vijay recently launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Jana Nayagan, which is widely publicised as Vijay's final film before his full-fledged entry into politics, was slated for a Pongal release on January 9.

However, the film ran into last-minute hurdles after the CBFC did not issue certification in time.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
