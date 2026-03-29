Vijay to contest from two constituencies in TN

He said that 'it will be C Joseph Vijay,' from Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappally East, signalling a significant entry into the state's political landscape and promising a youth-focused agenda.

IMAGE: TVK president and actor Vijay leaves from the CBI headquarters, in New Delhi, March 15, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Vijay unveiled candidates for other seats, including core team members for T Nagar and Villivakkam.

Vijay criticised the DMK-led bloc, positioning his TVK as a 'people's alliance'.

Vijay promised steps for a drugs-free Tamil Nadu and collateral-free loans up to Rs 20 lakh for education.

In his maiden electoral venture, TVK chief Vijay on Sunday announced that he would contest from two constituencies for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

He said "it will be C Joseph Vijay," from Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappally East.

Addressing a party functionaries' meet in Chennai, he named candidates for other seats too, with all of his core team members finding a place in the list.

Elections to 234 assembly segments in the state will be held on April 23.

Senior party leaders and Vijay's inner team members-- N Anand, Adhav Arjuna, R Arunraaj, CTR Nirmal Kumar and KA Sengkottaiyan were named by the party chief as TVK candidates for seats including T Nagar, Villivakkam, Gobichettipalayam and Thirupparankundram.

Reiterating that the electoral fight was between his "people's alliance TVK and Stalin sir alliance," he slammed the ruling DMK-led bloc as a mere "patch-up."

"I have selected as candidates, those who would stand with people," he said.

Unveiling an agenda for youth, what he described as "guarantee," Vijay promised, among others, steps for drugs-free TN, collateral-free loan guarantee up to Rs 20 lakh from Class 12 to Phd.